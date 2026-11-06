When you hear that the No. 1 team in the nation, the mighty Miami Hurricanes are coming to town, the first thought is something along the lines of fastening your seat belts because it's about to be a physical ride.



Then news comes out that perhaps the biggest playmaker in college football in 2026, wide receiver Malachi Toney, is out, and that is supposed to make things significantly easier for Notre Dame, right?

I wish I could get behind that thinking, but as game day quickly approaches, I find myself with more concerns about how Notre Dame defends Miami now than I had earlier in the week.



Recent history hasn't been kind to Notre Dame's defense in big games, and having to change preparations late in the week won't make that any easier.

Notre Dame's Recent Showings in Big Games

It isn't breaking news that Notre Dame's strength of schedule the last two seasons has left more than a little to be desired.



Chris Ash took over as defensive coordinator before the 2025 season, after Al Golden left the post to coordinate the Cincinnati Bengals defense. Since then, Notre Dame's defensive showings in so-called big games has been very disappointing.

Meltdown in Miami

After a scoreless first quarter at Miami to open last season, Notre Dame allowed a pair of eight-plus play drives that both went 70 yards or more to allow a pair of Hurricanes touchdowns, and did the same right out of the half, falling behind 21-7 in the contest.



Sure, Notre Dame came back to tie things late with a 17-point fourth quarter, but had another stop here or there been made, that's an entirely different game.

Disaster Against Texas A&M

The next time out, Notre Dame couldn't slow down the Texas A&M offense to save its life as the game went on. After being stopped on its first two possessions, Texas A&M still managed to run off four touchdowns before halftime and hold a 28-24 lead.



The Notre Dame defense tightend as the game went on, but on the final possession of the game, couldn't find the necessary answer, as the Aggies went 73 yards in 14 plays to take the lead with just seconds remaining.

Brutal at BYU

Notre Dame's only true test this season came on October 17 at BYU. Despite being a 10-point favorite, Notre Dame's defense was constantly out of position and late to get set against the Cougars.



BYU ran a couple trick plays to perfection and held a 21-10 halftime lead as Notre Dame was again slow to start.



The Fighting Irish were able to tighten things up on defense in the second half, but just like the losses at Miami and to Texas A&M, weren't able to make a final stop late, ultimately falling 28-24.

Notre Dame's Defensive Game Plan Adjusting on the Fly

The Malachi Toney news came out Wednesday afternoon, after Notre Dame had practiced for the day.



That allows only Thursday's practice and Friday's walk-through to prepare for what would be a much different looking Miami offense, when you take out the ultimate playmaker in college football.

History is the blueprint.



We decide what happens next.



Game 9 | Miami#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/X8MAsBHOaX — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 6, 2026

Based on Chris Ash's struggles to date and needing to switch up the game plan on fairly short notice, I'm not sold on Notre Dame's defense having some major advantage.



Chris Ash's unit has had its hands full already against teams with elite talent, and even without Toney in the lineup, Miami still has as much offensive firepower as almost anyone.

As great as it is to not have to worry about Toney on Saturday night, Chris Ash's time at Notre Dame hasn't been positive in big moments.



Now can he help deliver a performance capable of knocking of No. 1?