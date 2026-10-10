Number three and 5-0 Notre Dame hosts the Stanford Cardinal in South Bend this Saturday. This particular Stanford team is very bad at football by almost all statistical measures, which goes a long way toward explaining why the Irish are more than a five-touchdown favorite in this contest.



Despite Notre Dame's green alternate uniforms and best efforts, there isn't going to be much juice surrounding this ballgame. Can the Irish create their own?

This is Notre Dame's last chance to tune up before the first huge test of the year

Notre Dame's schedule happened to set up so that the Irish don't play a ranked opponent until game seven at BYU. This game happens to be game six, which carries weight beyond just collecting another win against a bad opponent.



This game is the Irish's last chance to build confidence in a "real game" situation before heading to Provo, and there are many tasks to accomplish.

First, Notre Dame finally seems to have found its groove in the run game against North Carolina last week to the tune of 241 yards, and that momentum needs to continue this week as the run game will play a huge role in collecting a win next week.

The Irish's defensive and special teams' performances were not particularly sharp against the Tar Heels. The Irish defense allowed multiple long drives and provided a ton of throwing space over the middle of the field. Getting back into regular form before the trip to Povo is important.

Regarding special teams, the punter dropped a ball snapped to him, the holder had one get away, and North Carolina returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown.



These inefficiencies will get Notre Dame beaten at BYU and must revert to form against a team begging to be beat bad, according to the metrics.

CJ Carr has been named to the Top 15 for the Johnny Unitas @GoldenArmAward!#GoIrish☘️ | @13Cjcarr pic.twitter.com/rnqAlAVsuQ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 8, 2026

This game will end one of two ways for Notre Dame

If Notre Dame plays focused football, this game should be well in hand by halftime, enabling the Irish to rest starters and head to BYU full of momentum and positivity.



But if the Irish fall into a lull due to the lack of energy and hype surrounding this game and get caught looking forward to next week, this could be a frustratingly close game for far too long that Notre Dame will eventually win, but it will raise doubts in doing so.



This game will test Notre Dame's program maturity, and I think it will pass the test. This team is gearing up for the tough part of the schedule and knows it has work to do.