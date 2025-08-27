Irish Breakdown

Sunday Night Showdown: Notre Dame vs. Miami Latest Betting Odds

Notre Dame remains a slight favorite over the hometown Miami Hurricanes

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets his players during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets his players during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame and Miami are less than a week until kickoff, as the countdown now hits just four more days.

Games don't get a whole lot bigger than when Notre Dame and Miami meet usually, and putting the two top ten teams in a stand-alone game Sunday night of Labor Day weekend makes it only that much moreso.

We've looked at a variety of outlets that have predicted the outcome of Sunday night's game, and now will take a look at the latest betting information.

Notre Dame vs. Miami: Latest Betting Information via FanDuel

Notre Dame and Miami battle in 2017 gam
Nov 11, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback DeeJay Dallas (13) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

As of 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, the betting lines for Notre Dame and Miami were as follows:

Point spread: Notre Dame -2.5

Moneylines: Notre Dame -137, Miami +114

Total: 49.5

Notre Dame Looks to End Losing Streak at Miami

Despite what the University of Miami football X account said on Monday, Notre Dame has had recent success at Hard Rock Stadium. Notre Dame beat Penn State in last year's thrilling Orange Bowl to advance to the national championship game.

However, Notre Dame's luck against the Hurricanes in Miami hasn't existed. The Irish have lost six-straight road contests at Miami, dating all the way back to 1977. The most recent of these loses was of course the 41-8 blowout back in November of 2017.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series against Miami, 18-8.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:

I keep coming back to when I look at this point spread is the difference having an established quarterback makes in terms of team expectations.

A year ago at this time Carson Beck was a Heisman Trophy favorite at Georgia and a projected top pick for the 2025 NFL draft. Fast forward to today and Beck is spending one year at Miami, where he'll cash a few significant paychecks before heading to the NFL.

Meanwhile, CJ Carr has done nothing besides take a knee in a college football game, and he makes his first start Sunday night for Notre Dame. We know he has a world of potential, but we don't know what he'll do, especially early, in his college career.

Notre Dame has a roster that is built to make another run to a national championship game, but can it get enough from the quarterback to get them there?

Meanwhile, Miami should be more complete than the team that went 10-3 last year, but will it be enough to secure its first trip to the College Football Playoff?

The play of both Beck and Carr on Sunday will tell a lot in terms of where both of these programs are headed in 2025.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football