Sunday Night Showdown: Notre Dame vs. Miami Latest Betting Odds
Notre Dame and Miami are less than a week until kickoff, as the countdown now hits just four more days.
Games don't get a whole lot bigger than when Notre Dame and Miami meet usually, and putting the two top ten teams in a stand-alone game Sunday night of Labor Day weekend makes it only that much moreso.
We've looked at a variety of outlets that have predicted the outcome of Sunday night's game, and now will take a look at the latest betting information.
Notre Dame vs. Miami: Latest Betting Information via FanDuel
As of 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, the betting lines for Notre Dame and Miami were as follows:
Point spread: Notre Dame -2.5
Moneylines: Notre Dame -137, Miami +114
Total: 49.5
Notre Dame Looks to End Losing Streak at Miami
Despite what the University of Miami football X account said on Monday, Notre Dame has had recent success at Hard Rock Stadium. Notre Dame beat Penn State in last year's thrilling Orange Bowl to advance to the national championship game.
However, Notre Dame's luck against the Hurricanes in Miami hasn't existed. The Irish have lost six-straight road contests at Miami, dating all the way back to 1977. The most recent of these loses was of course the 41-8 blowout back in November of 2017.
Notre Dame leads the all-time series against Miami, 18-8.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
I keep coming back to when I look at this point spread is the difference having an established quarterback makes in terms of team expectations.
A year ago at this time Carson Beck was a Heisman Trophy favorite at Georgia and a projected top pick for the 2025 NFL draft. Fast forward to today and Beck is spending one year at Miami, where he'll cash a few significant paychecks before heading to the NFL.
Meanwhile, CJ Carr has done nothing besides take a knee in a college football game, and he makes his first start Sunday night for Notre Dame. We know he has a world of potential, but we don't know what he'll do, especially early, in his college career.
Notre Dame has a roster that is built to make another run to a national championship game, but can it get enough from the quarterback to get them there?
Meanwhile, Miami should be more complete than the team that went 10-3 last year, but will it be enough to secure its first trip to the College Football Playoff?
The play of both Beck and Carr on Sunday will tell a lot in terms of where both of these programs are headed in 2025.