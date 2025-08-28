Expert Predictions for Notre Dame's Huge Opener at Miami
It’s been seven months and two weeks since Notre Dame last played a football game, but whose counting?
Alright, we are.
As you are, in all likelihood, if you’re reading this. Notre Dame gets its first chance to build on last year’s memorable season as it travels to Miami for a top 10 affair Sunday night. Does this Notre Dame team have the same kind of resolve last year's did, and can it find a way to grind out a victory in a blazing hot environment just like it did a year ago at Texas A&M?
Here is what the Notre Dame On SI staff sees happening on Sunday night.
Jared Shlensky (0-0):
Offensive continuity takes time to develop, and don’t be surprised if both offenses struggle to find the end zone. Expect both teams to move the ball consistently but have to settle for field goal attempts instead. Notre Dame clearly has the better kicker in North Carolina transfer Noah Burnette, and I’ve got him hitting a game-winning/walk-off field goal to win it.
Notre Dame 22, Miami (FL) 20
Jackson Langendorf (0-0):
Miami returns just eight total starters from 2024 and is certainly talented, but not nearly on par with Notre Dame. Although Miami quarterback Carson Beck may be more experienced than Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, the Fighting Irish have arguably the best secondary in the country, and all the pieces to shut down Beck and the Hurricanes’ passing attack. On offense, as Carr gets acclimated to live-game action, expect Notre Dame to lean on running back Jeremiyah Love, and ride him to victory.
Notre Dame 24, Miami 17
Nathan Erbach (0-0):
Sure, the Irish are starting a first-time QB in a hostile environment, but it’s also a supremely talented first-time QB that has had all spring, summer, and fall camp to dial down the office - and Notre Dame is used to such environments. A luxury that Riley Leonard didn’t have last year, coming off an injury from a different program. Top to bottom, Notre Dame is a more talented team than last year, and they can lean on that while CJ Carr gets his feet under him.
Notre Dame 27, Miami 17
Mason Plummer (0-0):
All everyone wants to talk about in this matchup is the hostile environment in Miami. It’s going to be loud, no doubt about it, but it’s being overblown. This team is battle tested at every position other than QB, and CJ Carr doesn’t need to win Notre Dame this game by himself. The Fighting Irish lean on their defense and a late touchdown seals it.
Notre Dame 27, Miami 20
John Kennedy (0-0):
Notre Dame enters this battle with a huge question at the QB position; everyone knows that. But even when accounting for this factor, Notre Dame is the more mature program overall.The Irish culture, led by a tenacious defense and an offensive line ready to move the pile for Jeremiyah Love, will support young CJ Carr and earn a hard-fought win in a hostile environment.
Notre Dame 28, Miami 20
Jeff Feyerer (0-0):
Last year, the Irish went into a more hostile environment, with an inexperienced offensive line, a quarterback who wasn’t 100%, against a stronger defensive front than this Miami team, and was able to emerge victorious. Sure, CJ Carr is a huge question mark. But it could be argued that every other unit on Notre Dame now is better than it was at this point last year. My confidence in the Irish being motivated by how last year ended, coupled with my lack of belief in the Mario Cristobal/Carson Beck combo, has me ready for the Irish to dominate.
Notre Dame 30, Miami 17
Pete Fiutak (0-0):
Does Notre Dame have Carson Beck? No. Is Notre Dame a wee bit too Today Show, feeling it, slightly cocky? Yeah, a little. It’ll be really hot, really humid, and really swampy, and while the Irish were able to hold up in the conditions to start Texas A&M last year, this time around in the opener, Miami’s offensive line will do just fine. The Irish got away without having to face Beck in the CFP. They won’t be so lucky this time around.
Miami 26, Notre Dame 23
Nick Shepkowski (0-0):
Carson Beck’s experience infinitely outweighs CJ Carr’s at quarterback, and that’s all many talking heads want to discuss. Good thing football is played 11 on 11 and the quarterbacks are never on the field at the same time. Bryce Young becomes a household name nationally by the end of the night.
Notre Dame 31, Miami 17