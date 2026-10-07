Notre Dame is five games into the 2026 season, is yet to be challenged late, and hosts a lowly Stanford outfit this Saturday.



Notre Dame will be 6-0 by roughly 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, with a trip to No. 8 BYU coming up next.



That should finally provide a bit of a test for the Fighting Irish, but its one month from today that will define if the regular season was a success or not.

One Month Until Notre Dame vs Miami

If you followed Notre Dame football at all leading into the season, November 7 was the date that kept being brought up.



That's the night Notre Dame welcomes Miami to South Bend in what could very likely be a top-five matchup, and a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting certainly isn't out of the question.

To date, both teams have rolled through lesser competition with relative ease.



Notre Dame's closest game to date is an 11-point win at North Carolina last week while Miami's was a 13-point win at Wake Forest a couple weeks back.



Both entered the year with massive preseason hype and have lived upto it through the first weekend of October.

What's Left for Both Before Showdown

For Notre Dame, a home game against Stanford this weekend takes place before a trip to No. 8 BYU next. Then its an off week for the Fighting Irish before taking on Navy in Foxborough before the showdown with Miami.



One thing to keep an eye on for Notre Dame is cornerback Leonard Moore, who suffered a concussion last week against North Carolina. He will be of the upmost importance against Miami, as Notre Dame will have to slow down wide receiver Malachi Toney.

For Miami, its an off week this week before hosting Florida State next. Then it hosts unbeaten Pittsburgh before going on the road to North Carolina the week before it travels to Notre Dame.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Marcus Freeman always talks about only getting 12 guaranteed opportunities for games, but this year feels different.



Yes, all 12 games Notre Dame plays are special, and after the way last year ended, none should be taken for granted.

However, not all 12 of those are the same, no matter how much coaches may try and make them feel that way.



Notre Dame and Miami on November 7 will be the biggest home game for the Fighting Irish since at least 2005, when it welcomed mighty USC for what wound up being the "Bush Push" game, and is perhaps the biggest since the "Game of the Century" against Florida State all the way back in 1993.

Win and suddenly the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff comes into focus (even if a little help may still be needed).



Lose, and a First Round bye could be out of the picture.

ONE MONTH FROM TODAY: 12 of the current AP top-15 teams play each other‼️



Yes, SIX top-15 matchups on one Saturday! Go ahead and cancel all plans. It's the only way 🍿 pic.twitter.com/28C6tJ6opQ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 7, 2026

As a fan I'm trying to soak up as much of this season as I can and simply enjoy it, but I'd be lying if I wasn't guilty of already looking ahead to the biggest day of the regular season in college football, as the hype will only grow for it from here in.