Notre Dame Lands Pair of Top 100 Football Recruits on Sunday
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Marcus Freeman couldn't have asked for a better weekend.
On Saturday, Notre Dame trounced SMU, 24-3, and on Sunday, the Fighting Irish landed a pair of Rivals top 100 recruits.
Linebacker AJ Randle Jr. was originally committed to Miami, but on Sunday he flipped his commitment to Notre Dame, and shortly later in the day, offensive tackle Wyatt VanBoening committed to the gold and blue.
About AJ Randle
The four-star recruit is ranked the 90th-best recruit in the nation, the fifth-rated linebacker in his class, and the fifth-ranked recruit in North Carolina, per 247 Sports.
Randle led Garner High School to a 9-3 record and the third round of the postseason after leading the Trojans with 71 tackles. Randle also recorded four tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and recovered three fumbles.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker is explosive off the snap and has the ability to play both inside and outside linebacker.
It's probably too early to tell what position he'll play at Notre Dame, but his versatility should help him find his way onto the field pretty early in his Fighting Irish tenure.
It might take Randle a couple of years to find meaningful snaps on defense, but with his speed, size, and versatility, I wouldn't be surprised if he plays immediately on special teams.
But more than anything, flipping Randle from Miami is the main storyline here. For the last two seasons, ND and Miami have been competing with one another during the regular season and for a National Championship, and anytime you can flip a recruit from a rival, it's a major win.
About Wyatt VanBoening
Notre Dame has had its fair share of success landing Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference recruits, and VanBoening is another example of that.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle is a junior at Carmel Catholic (Mundelein, Ill.), who is ranked the 65th best player in his graduating class, the 10th best offensive tackle in the nation, and the fifth best recruit in the state of Illinois, per 247 Sports.
VanBoening is definitely a tackle in college, but I wouldn't be surprised if he sees time at both right and left tackle. However, it might take VanBoening a couple of years before he starts, since both of ND's tackles are underclassmen.
What Both Recruits Mean for Notre Dame
Obviously anytime you can land two four-star recruits you should be happy, but this isn't all that unusual for Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman's recruiting classes keep getting better and if ND can make another deep College Football Playoff run, that shouldn't change anytime soon.
Notre Dame Recruiting Class Update
Notre Dame has the third best 2027 recruiting class, per 247 Sports, only trailing Miami and Texas A&M. Recruiting ratings aren't the end all be all, but ND could very well jump Texas A&M very soon.
And if Notre Dame can win it all, the Irish could finish with the top recruiting class in the nation.
Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster