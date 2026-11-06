When you put Notre Dame and Miami in a football game against one another, the drama will automatically be high.



Then, if you make both teams at a national championship level, and have them meet the year before, with Notre Dame falling due to a late Miami field goal on South Beach, the excitement only grows.

Therefore it comes as no surprise that tickets for Notre Dame's showdown with top-ranked Miami this Saturday are priced through the roof on the secondary market.



Just how high are we talking about?



Consider this, no game in the history of Notre Dame Stadium has had a more expensive average ticket purchase price than this weekend's according to the folks at TickPick.

Notre Dame Stadium's Highest Priced Tickets of All-Time

According to TickPick, the average purchase price of tickets for Saturday night's showdown against Miami is $753.



If you're wondering, yes, that is a record. According to TickPick, who doesn't add a service fee on top of the listed ticket price, that is the highest average purchase price for a ticket to any game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame Stadium's 10 Highest-Priced Average Ticket Sales (Per TickPick)

10. Notre Dame vs. USC, 2025: $235

9. Notre Dame vs. Clemson, 2022: $244

8. Notre Dame vs. USC, 2019: $261

7. Notre Dame vs. USC, 2017: $302

6. Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M, 2025: $326

5. Notre Dame vs. USC, 2023: $407

4. Notre Dame vs. Michigan, 2018: $637

3. Notre Dame vs. Georgia, 2019: $697

2. Notre Dame vs. Ohio State, 2023: $729

1. Notre Dame vs. Miami, 2026: $753

For whatever its worth, Notre Dame is 6-3 in the other nine games, but lost the second, third, and sixth-highest priced games in Notre Dame Stadium of all-time.

Highest Average Tickets Sold for Entire 2026 College Football Season

According to TickPick, Notre Dame and Miami's $753 average purchased ticket price is the third-highest for any college football game this season.

10. SEC Championship (Dec. 5): $517

9. Texas at Tennessee, Sept. 26: $520

8. Ohio State at Indiana, Oct. 17: $542

7. Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 28: $557

6. Texas vs. Oklahoma, Oct. 10: $560

5. Notre Dame at BYU, Oct. 17: $569

4. LSU at Ole Miss, Sept. 19: $635

3. Miami at Notre Dame, Nov. 7: $753

2. Ohio State at Texas, Sept. 12: $765

1. Texas at Texas A&M, Nov. 27: $826



It's worth noting that three of the games on this list besides Notre Dame vs. Miami are yet to be played, and the average price of a sold ticket is bound to change - with Texas and Texas A&M, it's hard to see it going up much considering how much the Aggies have struggled to date.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

This is a once-in-a-generation type game for Notre Dame football.



Sure, No. 1 has come to town in semi-recent years, but how many of those years have had Notre Dame actually vying for a national championship?



College Football Playoff ratings be damned, Notre Dame and Miami is between two of the top contenders to bring home the crown this year. Even with the No. 11 rating, this Notre Dame team is more equipped to win it all than the Notre Dame team that beat No. 1 Clemson in the Covid-year of 2020.

Game week



🆚 Miami

📍 South Bend, Indiana

📆 Saturday, Nov. 7

⏰ 7:30 PM ET

📺 NBC | Peacock#GoIrish☘️ | @tirerack pic.twitter.com/xO17lohHXw — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 2, 2026

It's built to compete for a national championship far better than the 2005 team that hosted No. 1 USC in what wound up being the Bush Push thriller.



And it's certainly a different breed than the barely-ranked team that hosted No. 1 Nebraska in the overtime thriller back in 2000.

While I think it's the biggest game at Notre Dame Stadium since the Irish played host to USC in 2005, one could make the case its the biggest since the 1993 "Game of the Century" against Florida State.



These don't come around very often, even when Notre Dame's football program is rolling.



Whether you're fortuante enough to be in attendance or are watching at home, take a few extra moments to take it all in before the ball gets kicked off Saturday night.