Notre Dame Fans React to Michigan’s NCAA Punishment Over Sign-Stealing
The long-awaited NCAA penalties for the Michigan football program for its sign-stealing scheme during the national championship season of 2023 were handed out Friday.
The once-powerful NCAA used to hand out significant sanctions against teams that broke the rules in just about any way. For instance, Notre Dame had 21 wins taken away from the 2012 and 2013 seasons after self-reporting that a former student trainer had done coursework for players during that time.
No Such Penalties for Michigan as Wolverines Keep National Championship
Michigan, on the other hand, saw its penalties include a fine, significant suspensions for coaches like Jim Harbaugh who are no longer in college football, and a one-game suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore that won't be served until 2026.
As you'd probably expect, Notre Dame fans were none too pleased with the lack of punishment. See how Fighting Irish fans and some national college voices reacted to the news of Michigan's punishment on social media below.
Nick Shepkowski's Takeaway:
The NCAA has no actual power these days, as evidenced by the punishments against Michigan. $20 million to the Michigan athletic program is like Jeff Bezos having to pay a parking ticket.
Add in penalties to Jim Harbaugh and other coaches who are now off to the NFL, and it's even more laughable. Throw in an additional one-game suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore next season, which will likely come against Western Michigan or another like-powerhouse, and it's a downright joke.
If you're a Michigan fan, you're thrilled by these punishments. Even though "cheating" was well referenced throughout the report, essentially nothing was done to help prevent it going forward.
You're first-grade teacher lied to you: cheaters do in fact prosper.