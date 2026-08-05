Notre Dame football announced its decision to replace former radio color analyst Ryan Harris with sports radio legend and former Fighting Irish great, Mike Golic, Sr. on Wednesday.



It's a choice that makes entirely perfect sense.



Golic not only starred at Notre Dame but has been an advocate for the university and football program on a national level for decades, including during his run on the iconic "Mike and Mike" morning show on ESPN Radio that ran for more than a decade-and-a-half.

Mike Golic Sr.'s Resume Incomparable for Notre Dame Radio Position

If you're looking at resumes of accomplishments in sports media, its hard to find many former players who can stack up with Golic.



Especially when you factor in that he's a former Notre Dame football player and that part of the job clearly means a lot to him as well.

"Some places never leave your heart; Notre Dame is one of those places for me," said Golic in a press release. "To now have the opportunity to serve on the radio team with Tony (Simeone) and Johnny (Soper) is both humbling and exciting. I am looking forward to every game, and sharing the passion that makes Irish football unlike anything else."

Welcoming an Irish legend to the radio booth 📻



Mike Golic Sr. is joining the SoFi Notre Dame Radio Network!



🔗: https://t.co/NgpBmIKwGa#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/UMRrYQG2P5 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 5, 2026

That means something and I want to make clear that I'm by no means upset with the hire, it's clearly a strong one. I've had the fortune of interviewing Golic a couple times and he's always treated me and my long-winded questions with nothing but respect.

It just feels like the really safe play at the same time, which shouldn't come as a surprise for Notre Dame.

Who I Would Have Loved to Hear in Notre Dame Radio Booth

If I had my pick of the litter, I would have gone hard after former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) throws in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Book has more of the look for television and I have no idea if the new father would have any interest in calling Notre Dame games on the radio.



However, he won more games as a starting quarterback than anyone else in Fighting Irish football history and has remained somewhat close to the program over the years, as he has spent time working out at the facilities and continues to live and work in the South Bend area.

No, his broadcasting resume doesn't hold a candle to Golic's and again, I've got nothing wrong with going after a big fish and landing it.



Book could have also honored the past while serving as more of an investment to the future.

Instead, Notre Dame made the safe choice, which will almost certainly work out just fine, but I wish they'd be a little more willing to surprise in some areas.