Notre Dame's Winningest Quarterback Captures Super Bowl Ring with Eagles
In the long history of Notre Dame football no quarterback won more games as a starter than Ian Book.
Book of course starred for the Fighting Irish from 2016-2020. He helped lead Notre Dame to a pair of College Football Playoff appearances in that time, going 30-3 in that time.
Now Ian Book has another name to be called after the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Super Bowl Champion
Book has bounced around the NFL since being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2021, and late this season signed a deal to join the Eagles practice squad. Due to quarterback injuries late in the year, Book moved up briefly to the game day roster and remained with on the Eagles practice squad since.
As a result, Book is officially a Super Bowl champion following the victory.
Book finished the year winning a Super Bowl for the Eagles, in a game against the team he started the season with, in the stadium of the team that drafted him.
A very full circle moment for Book in capturing the ring.