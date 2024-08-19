Notre Dame Sends Mixed Signals with 'GREEN OUT' Game Choice
Irish will wear green vs Louisville, but the moment will be muted
Notre Dame recently announced that its annual "GREEN OUT" green jersey game will be against Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on September 28th at 2:30 PM. Many assumed the green jerseys would be reserved for Florida State’s visit, but instead, the Cardinals will receive the green treatment.
What is odd about this choice is Notre Dame opting to pair up the green jerseys with a day game that isn't even on NBC - it's a Peacock exclusive. This just feels like a bizarre decision across the board.
The green jerseys indicate the moment is a big deal, but the day game and lack of major TV coverage very much suggest the moment is indeed just another game.
However ...
Notre Dame going the opposite way to prove a point?
When it was first announced that this game was a day game and was only available on Peacock, I thought this was some clever revenge by Notre Dame's powers that be.
Last year's night trip to then-undefeated Louisville was hyped up to a whole other level by the Cardinal faithful, and Notre Dame walked right into a buzzsaw.
Or, maybe this is Notre Dame's way of cranking up the interest for a dangerous game being played on a streaming app.
It's not like the Florida State game will need any more buzz or hype. Notre Dame won't beat the Seminoles - or the Cardinals - by wearing different color jerseys.
