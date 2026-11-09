Notre Dame's Narrative Shift After the Win Over Miami

In the most dramatic way one could imagine, lining up perfectly with Notre Dame history, the singular Miami game result was going to dictate the narrative surrounding not only the 2026 Notre Dame season but the Freeman era as a whole as well.



There was no middle ground to be had here, no Notre Dame nuance, no gray area. This was a pass-or-fail project, and the Irish passed the test. Let's level set exactly where things stand for Notre Dame and where we go from here.

The Marcus Freeman era under the microscope

Everyone in the Notre Dame ecosystem appreciates Notre Dame's thrilling 2024 CFP run in Marcus Freeman's third season as Irish head man.



But that was over two full years ago, and after last year's failure to make the playoff, the prospect of missing the tournament again, in back-to-back years with a light schedule and a 40-plus million-dollar roster, would have made folks question the overall trajectory of the program. That's how big the stakes were in this game.

Fortunately, Notre Dame beat Miami and tamped down any of those bigger-picture concerns. The reality of having a two-game schedule is that the margins are razor-thin. And after the BYU debacle, the Irish had no wiggle room. The Miami game was a must-win, and Notre Dame delivered.

The CFP committee put Notre Dame on notice

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Before the initial CFP ranking was released, some folks thought that, based on a top-five AP ranking, Notre Dame could possibly sneak into the bottom of the bracket at 10-2.



The committee quickly let it be known they had no interest in dealing with the 10-2 Notre Dame drama in back-to-back years, as evidenced by the Irish's 11th ranking in the first release.

In a way, this clarity was helpful and came at just the right time, just a few days before the Miami game. Notre Dame knew the season was on the line, likely felt disrespected by the 11 seed, and went out and proved it was a better team than it showed in Provo, Utah. Now, after teetering on the edge of disaster, the Irish are right back in the CFP title hunt.

CJ Carr needed to have a big game in a big game

CJ Carr was a Heisman favorite all offseason. Despite stacking up good numbers in the first six games, he wasn't getting much credit for them due to the factual or perceived lack of competition he was facing, with each of the first six teams being unranked.

That made the BYU game critical, and it didn't go well for the Irish. Carr carried the team as much as he could and put up decent numbers and an impressive last-gasp drive that almost saved the day, but in the end, Notre Dame lost, and Carr threw for zero touchdowns.

The Miami game provided the perfect chance at redemption, and Carr took advantage, outplaying the Heisman favorite entering the game, Miami signal-caller Darian Mensah, to the tune of 319 yards passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Now, the entire Notre Dame narrative has flipped. The team is back in prime playoff position, and CJ Carr is back to being a Heisman frontrunner. What a difference one night makes! This is why college football has the most compelling regular season in all of sports. Each game matters that much.