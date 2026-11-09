Kalshi Heisman Market: CJ Carr and Devon Dampier are Trending Up

Following one of the most impactful weeks in college football in Week 10, Kalshi’s Heisman market saw major shifts near the top of the board, with Notre Dame QB CJ Carr and Utah QB Devon Dampier making major strides. Carr is the new favorite to win at 29%, while Dampier entered the top-5 at 6%.

Carr entered as the preseason favorite at 12% and now finds himself at the top once again. A $10 trade on Carr winning the Heisman profits $22.82, while Dampier nets $177.40.

Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $60 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

Luck of the Irish

CJ Carr is back on top of the Heisman market following Notre Dame’s massive win over the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes. He totaled a season-high 319 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.5% of his pass attempts in the game.

Carr has turned things around following the Irish’s loss to BYU in Week 7, where the BYU defense held him without a touchdown. The following week, he went for 210 yards and two touchdowns against Navy before his breakout against the Canes. This season, Carr has 2,168 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, and just one interception. He also has three rushing touchdowns.

Playing a role in his rise on the board is the fact that he not only defeated fellow Heisman contender Darian Mensah, but also Jeremiah Smith’s “struggles” over the last two weeks with Julian Sayin out with an elbow injury.

Holy War pays off

Devon Dampier has been on fire this season. He has led Utah to a 9-0 season, totaling 2,053 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 480 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns. All Heisman-worthy numbers to this point.

Dampier went into Week 10 with a 2% chance to win the Heisman. His performance against BYU, where he went for 177 passing yards, 89 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns, pushed him into the top five.

Both Carr and Dampier have three games remaining this season to strengthen their Heisman cases. Carr and Notre Dame are at home in Week 11 against Boston College while the Utes are on the road against No. 22 Arizona.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.