Notre Dame Nation Relished Brian Kelly, LSU vs. USC for All the Right Reasons
Watching despised enemies play after a win of your own is one of life's pure joys
After all of the anxiety and stress Notre Dame nation felt heading into the Texas A&M game, the Irish faithful had a chance to sit back, relax, and watch bitter rival USC face off with LSU and Notre Dame's old friend Mr. Brian Kelly.
And what a treat it was, indeed.
In what felt like it could be a replay of any one of multiple critical games Brian Kelly coached at Notre Dame, his LSU team had a chance to go ahead of the Trojans by two scores late in the game to seal a win but couldn't do it.
Instead, they ended up losing in excruciating fashion to the Trojans, Kelly's 3rd opening game loss in his 3 year LSU tenure and LSU's 5th straight opening game loss in a row overall.
Brian Kelly was not happy. USC is
Usually quite measured, even in times of anger, Brian Kelly seemed to lose his patience with himself and his team in his post-game presser.
He pounded the table in disgust at his team's painful loss after having a chance to seize control of the game and failing to do so.
But more important for Notre Dame nation than to enjoy Kelly's struggles at LSU is to think about what this win means for USC. Are they in for a strong first year in the Big Ten before hosting the Irish on Thanksgiving weekend?
Will a playoff spot be on the line for one or possibly even both teams? These are very important questions that need to be answered throughout the season.
