This Could Be Notre Dame's New Offensive Style After Losing Its Star Running Backs

Notre Dame will field its most talented and deepest roster of the modern era in 2026.



This is why the Irish are set to be a preseason top-five team and a top choice to win the title.



While the overall talent is athletic and deep, the offense will have to adjust to the loss of Jeremiyah Love and JD Price in the backfield, and it won't be easy.



This is where Mike Denbrock the "mismatch master" comes in.

How Notre Dame's Offense Could Evolve in 2026

What Love and Price brought to the Irish backfield was generational. It's unrealistic to expect what comes next to touch these levels of elite.



That being said, whatever blend of Aneyus Williams, Nolan James, Jonaz Walton, and/or others comes next out of the backfield doesn't have to be Love and Price to succeed and help the team win.

The expectation this year is for the pass game with CJ Carr and a revamped, deeper, and more athletic receiving corps to take a big leap in production.



In turn, this should create more open running lanes that didn't exist with Love and Price in the backfield, as slowing them down was a top priority for most Irish opponents. This is where I think Mike Denbrock will get creative to put defenses in a bind when it comes to defending the new look Irish.

We’ll never forget what Jeremiyah Love did to Syracuse…



On just 8 carries pic.twitter.com/SNt4neE0cg — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 23, 2025

The short passing game could be the secret sauce that ties the Notre Dame offense together

When Notre Dame had Love and Price, the most effective way to move the ball was to simply hand it off to these two and let the magic happen.



That is no longer on the menu. I think Mike Denbrock will lean on the short pass game much more than anyone is used to or is expecting. Aneyus Williams is a skilled pass catcher and can operate well in this dynamic.



Receivers Jordan Faison, Mylan Graham, Bubba Frazier, and others can do the same. This approach can help open up everything else Notre Dame wants to accomplish offensively.

Mylan Graham from CJ Carr.



Probably happening a lot. Graham has been outstanding this spring. pic.twitter.com/Lww45nJhcV — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) April 1, 2026

By attacking the middle of the field with these short passes, defenses will have to creep up from the secondary and retreat from near the line of scrimmage to defend.



In theory, this will help open up the deep pass game and traditional running lanes, while at the same time, any one of these short passes can pop for huge gains with a good block and some slippery moves.

If this approach can become something Notre Dame can lean on, everything else the Irish want to do offensively gets easier and more dynamic. The Irish offense will look different this year for sure, and it must evolve to its new personnel while leaning on Carr's strengths. This approach does just that.