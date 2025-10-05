Notre Dame Soars in College Football Playoff Projection Following Wild Week 6
Notre Dame (3-2) won its third-straight game on Saturday, defeating Boise State 28-7 in a game that it probably should have won by more. The victory was still a quality one for a Notre Dame team that continues to grow, and come Sunday, the Irish should also rise in the updated AP Poll Top 25.
Just how far will that be? And will it be far enough for Notre Dame to ultimately land in the College Football Playoff again, assuming it wins out its remaining games?
Notre Dame Takes Great Strides in College Football Playoff Chase
College Football Playoff Projections Following Week 5
First Round Byes (Spots 1-4):
1. Ohio State (13-0)
2. Miami (13-0)
3. Alabama (12-1)
4. Texas Tech (13-0)
Miami has the best resume of any team today, but I do this projecting what happens the rest of the year. I feel that by the end of November, or the start of December, that Ohio State will still have a leg-up on the rest of the country.
First Round Matchups (Games Played on College Campuses)
5. Oregon vs. 12. Memphis
6. Oklahoma vs. 11. Notre Dame
7. Indiana vs. 10. Ole Miss
8. Georgia vs. 9. Texas A&M
Ten wins won't be easy for many teams to achieve, but that feels like it will again be the bare minimum for a team to make the field. Who gets there and who falls just short? That's what makes a loss like Penn State's so important on Saturday, as it now allows zero wiggle room the rest of the way for the Nittany Lions, as it also has to win in Columbus to even have a chance.
With what happened around the nation, you can't help but think Notre Dame took a massive step towards the College Football Playoff. It now has to handle its own business the final seven games of the year, but if it does, the conversation could easily switch from simply getting in, to if Notre Dame will land a home playoff game or not?
CFP Second Round Matchups
1. Ohio State vs. 8. Georgia
4. Texas Tech vs. 5. Oregon
3. Alabama vs. 11. Notre Dame
2. Miami vs. 7. Indiana
Could Notre Dame become the first team in College Football Playoff history to pick up a win in a true road playoff game? Based on these projections, it's hard to ask for a much better opponent than Oklahoma, pass rush and all.
CFP Semi-Final Matchups
1. Ohio State vs. 5. Oregon
2. Miami vs. 3 Alabama
With the way things are shaping up, it certainly could be the second Ohio State vs. Oregon matchup in a matter of weeks considering both would likely have to make the Big Ten Championship game in order to lock down the No. 1 and No. 5 seeds.
CFP National Championship Game
1. Ohio State over 3. Alabama
Ohio State's defense is the best in the country and might not allow 15 points in a game all season. As for Alabama, this squad looks a ton different than the one that lost at Florida State in Week 1.