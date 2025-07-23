Prediction: Will Notre Dame Land 2027 Elite QB Teddy Jarrard?
Highly rated 2027 quarterback Teddy Jarrard is set to announce his commitment on July 24, with Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame as his finalists. The 6-3, 190-pounder has blown up on the recruiting scene recently, after winning Quarterback MVP at a Rivals camp earlier this summer.
Any time a final grouping is this strong, with each school pushing all of its chips in, it becomes vital to do anything possible to get an edge and ultimately win a recruiting battle of this magnitude. Jarrard's final grouping represents five of the top programs in college football, showing how elite Jarrard is as a prospect.
Jarrard is rated as the No.2 QB on Rivals and No.18 QB on 247Sports.
Each school in Jarrard's final grouping offered him within the last three months and has been pushing hard to earn his pledge. Notre Dame only offered two quarterbacks this cycle, Jarrard and Peyton Houston, as it knew exactly the type of signal caller it wanted this cycle.
When it became clear that the Fighting Irish had a much better chance to land Jarrard, quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli pushed all of his chips into landing Jarrard I think it works out.
Notre Dame is in pole position to land Rivals' No.2 quarterback this cycle and I expect Jarrard to choose the Fighting Irish on July 24.
Landing top of the board talents is always vital in recruiting, but especially at quarterback.
Quarterback is the single most important individual position in sports and can often be the difference between winning and losing. Jarrard is the type of quarterback that can change a program, or in Notre Dame's case, ideally take the reins of the program after CJ Carr departs (hopefully for the NFL).
Jarrard is desired by every top program in the country because everyone knows the talent, skill, and potential he holds. Notre Dame is in a great spot to get this one over the line, and at a perfect time to kick off the 2027 class with its crown jewel in place.