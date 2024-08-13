Notre Dame Football: University Prepping in Big Way for Home Playoff Game
When I look back on my absolute favorite times of college perhaps the most fun days I had were the very first and very last.
Alright, the start of something new and being on my own was great, and the final days of college before the "real world" played into that but something else also played a major role:
College without classes.
That's not something that generally happens at Notre Dame.
That is, until this December.
Thanks to the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams and the first four games of that tournament being played on college campuses, Notre Dame students will get to enjoy a few days at the end of the first semester this fall without that annoying college thing getting in the way.
Jack Soble of On3 was forwarded an e-mail that was sent to Notre Dame students that showed the calendar for the 2024-25 school year. Changes to the end of the fall semester are present and would seem to be done with a potential home College Football Playoff game front of mind.
So to blend the schedules here, Notre Dame's last day of finals is on Thursday, December 19.
The College Football Playoff's first round will have one game played on Friday, December 20, and three played on Saturday, December 21.
Notre Dame students will be able to stay in their dorms until noon on Sunday, December 22.
This sets up to be a flat-out wild weekend in South Bend and even wilder one for Notre Dame, Saint Mary's, and Holy Cross students.
Now all the preseason No. 7 Notre Dame football team has to do to make sure it happens is take care of business, starting with Texas A&M on August 31.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Irish from Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI—
Notre Dame Football - 5 Things to Know for August 12, 2024
Texas A&M Running Back Suffers Season Ending Injury Ahead of Notre Dame Opener
Watch: Audric Estime scores first career preseason touchdown for Denver Broncos
Has the storm passed regarding Deuce Knight's recruitment for Notre Dame?