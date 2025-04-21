Is a Top Landing Spot Emerging for Steve Angeli After Notre Dame Exit?
Notre Dame hosts Syracuse on senior day 2025 with the game set to take place on November 22 in South Bend. Could a former Notre Dame quarterback be taking snaps for the Orange that day?
If Monday's planned visit goes well, potentially so.
Steve Angeli, the Notre Dame Orange Bowl hero who entered the transfer portal last week, is reportedly set to visit Syracuse on Monday. Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos of On3 were first on the report.
Syracuse would be an interesting potential fit for Angeli on multiple levels. No team threw for more than Syracuse's 370-yards per game last year with quarterback Kyle McCord and Syracuse is relatively close to home for the Angeli, a Westfield, New Jersey native.
Steve Angeli Pens Farewell to Notre Dame
In a social media post on Saturday, Angeli officially said goodbye to Notre Dame.
Angeli's transfer will leave many Notre Dame fans pulling for him wherever he ends up. Without his heroics at the end of the first half in last season's Orange Bowl, who knows if Notre Dame is playing in the national championship game. However, the skills both CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey bring to the quarterback position should mean improvement at quarterback longterm for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.
Now will Carr or Minchey be facing off against Angeli in Notre Dame Stadium come late November?