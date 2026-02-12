Six Notre Dame Players Invited To 2026 NFL Combine

The NFL on Wednesday announced the 319 players who have been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and it features six Notre Dame players.



That includes running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner, wide receiver Malachi Fields and tight end Eli Raridon.

Love and Price led a dominant Notre Dame run game 17th nationally with 203.4 yards per game. The duo combined for 2,046 rushing yards, 6.6 yards per carry and 29 touchdowns behind a powerful offensive line featuring Schrauth at left guard and Wagner at right tackle.



Fields and Raridon played integral roles in the Irish passing game, as Fields finished second on the team with 36 receptions, 630 yards and five touchdowns. Raridon was close behind with 32 catches and 482 yards.

The combine takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 23 through March 2, and players will go through a variety of skill, strength and speed drills, as well as interviews and medical tests. Live coverage of the event will begin Feb. 26 on NFL Network and NFL+.

Notre Dame's 2026 NFL Draft rankings and projections

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs for a 94 yard touchdown against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

After winning the Doak Walker Award, Love is tied for second on ESPN's 2026 NFL Draft big board with Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese. Two of ESPN's five voters consider Love the No. 1 overall prospect, but Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza got the nod with three No. 1 votes.

Two voters also had Reese ahead of Love, who was ranked as low as No. 6 overall by ESPN's Field Yates. However, all five analysts agree that Love is the No. 1 running back prospect. Four ranked Price behind Love as the No. 2 running back, but ESPN's Steve Muench kept price out of his top five entirely, favoring Nicholas Singleton, Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson and Roman Hemby.

Fields appeared as the No. 5 wide receiver in the draft class in Mel Kiper Jr.'s rankings, but the other four analysts did not include him in their top five. Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordan Tyson each received No. 1 votes among wide receivers.

Likewise, Raridon only appeared in Kiper's top-five tight end rankings, coming in at No. 4. The five voters agreed that Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq is the top player at the position.

Schrauth is ranked No. 4 among guards by Muench, but did not appear in the other analysts' top five. Wagner is not considered a top-five tackle by any of the five ESPN analysts.

In a recent three-round 2026 NFL mock draft by NFL.com's Chad Reuter, Love went No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Saints. Fields went No. 44 overall in the second round to the New York Jets, Schrauth was the No. 53 overall pick in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Price went 59th to the Houston Texans. Wagner and Raridon were not picked in the top-three rounds.

Here's how Pro Football Focus ranks Notre Dame's draft prospects overall and by position.