As football season officially winds down and just the National Championship game remains for college, the NFL Playoffs get set to enter what many think is the best weekend of the year.



The Divisional Round which features two games in each conference, spread out across Saturday and Sunday. For professional football fans its arguably better than the Super Bowl, and as you would expect, Notre Dame remains well-represented in the final eight teams with 11 players spread out across five of the eight remaining teams.



Last season, former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book became the 47th former Notre Dame player to win a Super Bowl ring, doing so as a backup quarterback on the Philadelphia Eagles.



Will a different former Domer make it 48 this year? Here's who remains and what they have ahead of them this weekend.

Notre Dame in NFL Playoffs: AFC - Buffalo Bills

No former Notre Dame players are currently on the Buffalo Bills roster.



Buffalo travels to Denver for a matchup with the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame in NFL Playoffs: AFC - Denver Broncos

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) on the sidelines before an AFC wild card game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The top-seed in the AFC, the Denver Broncos, have a pair of former Notre Dame standouts on its offensive line. Winners of 13 of their last 14 games, the Broncos feature Mike McGlinchey as their starting right tackle, and reserve center Sam Mustipher.



Denver hosts the Buffalo Bills for a spot in the AFC Championship game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame in NFL Playoffs: AFC - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans plowed through the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night in the Wild Card round. Former Fighting Irish offensive linemen Blake Fisher and Jarrett Patterson are both reserves on the Texans offensive line.



Defensive tackle Kurt Hinish is still rostered by the Texans, but missed the entire season due to injury.



Houston travels to New England for a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Notre Dame in NFL Playoffs: AFC - New England Patriots

There are currently no former Notre Dame players on the Patriots roster.

Notre Dame in NFL Playoffs: Chicago Bears

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Notre Dame is most represented on the Chicago Bears as four former Domers are on the NFC North champions.



Scott Daly remains the Bears long snapper while Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe both see significant time with as many multiple tight end sets the Bears run. Finally, cornerback Nick McCloud represents Notre Dame on the Bears defense.



The Bears host the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Notre Dame in NFL Playoffs: NFC - Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams continues to be one of the best backs in the NFL after running for more than 1,200 yards this year. He's coming off a game where he scored a go-ahead touchdown for the Rams in the fourth quarter this past Saturday.



The Rams travel to Chicago for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff against the Bears.

Notre Dame in NFL Playoffs: NFC - San Francisco 49ers

The team that has seen the likes of Joe Montana, Ricky Watters, Bryant Young and other Notre Dame greats win a Super Bowl with it currently has no former Golden Domers on the roster.



The 49ers travel to Seattle for a trip to the NFC Championship on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame in NFL Playoffs: NFC - Seattle Seahawks

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No team in the NFL allowed fewer points this regular season than the Seattle Seahawks, who feature of pair of Fighting Irish standouts on it. Julian Love has switched to safety since making the leap to the NFL and recorded a key interception two weeks ago as the Seahawks beat the 49ers.



Rylie Mills sees occassional time on the Seahawks defensive front and recorded four tackles this season.



The Seahawks host the 49ers on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET for a spot in the NFC Championship.