Notre Dame QBs have now lost 24 straight starts in the NFL...



- 4 by Brady Quinn

- 4 by Jimmy Clausen

- 15 by DeShone Kizer

- 1 by Ian Book



That is the longest losing streak by starting QBs from a particular college since 1950 (h/t @EliasSports).