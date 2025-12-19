Chiefs vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Kansas City to Cover)
The Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs and lost Patrick Mahomes for the season last week against the Chargers, and now head to Tennessee to take on the Titans in a meaningless Week 16 matchup.
The Chiefs have lost three straight and five of six, while the Titans lost last week in San Francisco after a road win in Cleveland.
The oddsmakers have the Chiefs as road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 16 matchup.
Chiefs vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -3.5 (-105)
- Titans +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -205
- Titans: +170
Total
- 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has come down by a point since the odds opened for this one, with the total staying put at 37.5.
Can the Titans upset a Mahomes-less Chiefs team at home?
Chiefs vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Kansas City Chiefs are eliminated from postseason contention, and Patrick Mahomes is sidelined with an injury. I don't think that's enough for me to think the Chiefs are deserving of being just 3-point favorites against the worst team in the league. Gardner Minshew will get the start at quarterback for the Chiefs, and he's more than a capable backup. The Chiefs still have enough skill on both sides of the ball to overpower the Titans in this one.
I'd need a lot more than a Mahomes injury to convince me the Titans can keep this game within a field goal.
Pick: Chiefs -3 (-113) via Caesars
Yeah, this line feels like a huge overreaction to Mahomes’ injury and the Chiefs being eliminated. Even an unmotivated Kansas City squad is better than this lowly Titans team that should be tanking the rest of the way.
Maybe the Titans show up for their first home win of the season against the Chiefs, but I just don’t see it. Kansas City should be able to run the ball while Gardner Minshew manages the game in a road win.
Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 20, Titans 13
