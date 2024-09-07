Notre Dame Down an Offensive Lineman vs. NIU
Notre Dame will be without a veteran reserve tackle on Saturday
In this story:
Notre Dame plays its home opener Saturday against Northern Illinois and will do so without a veteran offensive tackle.
Tosh Baker, who competed but did not win a starting position at both tackle positions this fall camp will be unavailable on Saturday. According to the Notre Dame Sports Information Department, Baker suffered a shoulder injury and will not be available for the game.
There is no word on the extent of the injury and how long Baker may be out.
Notre Dame and Northern Illinois kick off at Notre Dame Stadium just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated Betting Picks for ND vs. NIU
Published