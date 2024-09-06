Irish Breakdown

Can Notre Dame Cover the Spread vs. NIU?

You won't find many people outside DeKalb, Ill. picking Notre Dame to lose, but does it cover on Saturday?

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Joshua Burnham (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Joshua Burnham (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Notre Dame recorded a huge win in Week 1, beating Texas A&M 23-13 in College Station after months of anticipation. The Irish are now back in the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium to open the home slate of the 2024 season as Northern Illinois comes calling Saturday.

With the spread sitting at 28.5 points early Friday afternoon, next to nobody is going to pick Notre Dame to drop the game. Do the Irish win with ease and cover the big number or does Northern Illinois keep it interesting?

Here is what the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff sees happening:

Riley Leonard throws a pass for Notre Dame against Texas A&M in 2024
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) attempts to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

John Kennedy: Notre Dame 41, NIU 13

Jeff Feyerer: Notre Dame 41, NIU 9

Mason Plummer: Notre Dame 41, NIU 10

Nathan Erbach: Notre Dame 38, NIU 10

Nick Shepkowski: Notre Dame 31, NIU 3

Consensus (Notre Dame -28.5, 44.5 total):
Notre Dame to cover 4, NIU to cover 1
Over 4, Under 1

