Can Notre Dame Cover the Spread vs. NIU?
Notre Dame recorded a huge win in Week 1, beating Texas A&M 23-13 in College Station after months of anticipation. The Irish are now back in the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium to open the home slate of the 2024 season as Northern Illinois comes calling Saturday.
With the spread sitting at 28.5 points early Friday afternoon, next to nobody is going to pick Notre Dame to drop the game. Do the Irish win with ease and cover the big number or does Northern Illinois keep it interesting?
Here is what the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff sees happening:
John Kennedy: Notre Dame 41, NIU 13
Jeff Feyerer: Notre Dame 41, NIU 9
Mason Plummer: Notre Dame 41, NIU 10
Nathan Erbach: Notre Dame 38, NIU 10
Nick Shepkowski: Notre Dame 31, NIU 3
Consensus (Notre Dame -28.5, 44.5 total):
Notre Dame to cover 4, NIU to cover 1
Over 4, Under 1