WATCH: Northern Illinois' Huge 83-Yard Touchdown Against Notre Dame
Notre Dame opened Saturday's game against Northern Illinois with a perfect opening drive, capping it with an 11-yard touchdown run by quarterback Riley Leonard.
Northern Illinois then had a strange bounce on the ensuing kickoff, making the Huskies start their first drive in the shadows of their own goalposts. Unphased, they picked up a first down and from their own 17 yard line, quarterback Ethan Hampton found star running back Antario Brown while under pressure, and nobody was there to slow Brown.
So he ran.
And ran.
And kept running.
83-yards in total for a game-tying touchdown that immediately took the wind out of the Notre Dame sails. Check it out below.
The play not only tied the game clearly was a punch Notre Dame wasn't expecting and was one of several times the Irish looked out of sorts on Saturday.
