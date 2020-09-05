Notre Dame Has Zero Positive COVID-19 Result In Latest Testing

Notre Dame got tremendous news in its latest round of COVID-19 testing, as the school released that all of the Fighting Irish players tested negative in the latest round of testing.

According to the Notre Dame release, 196 tests were administered over the last week, and all tests came back negative. The release stated that one player tested positive while in quarantine from the previous week, but he "has since recovered."

Notre Dame stated that the program currently has zero active COVID-19 cases, which is great news with the season ready to start in a week.

The released said that Notre Dame has had just 12 positive results in over 1,000 total tests, with a negative rate of just 99.1%.

Notre Dame is not completely out of the woods for the Duke game. There will be more testing during the week, but if the Irish program stays on its current track the roster will be healthy and full when the Irish host Duke next week.

