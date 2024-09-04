Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs Northern Illinois: South Bend Weather Report

What will the weather be for Notre Dame's 2024 home debut against Northern Illinois?

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans tailgate outside Notre Dame Stadium before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports / matt cashore-usa today sports
Notre Dame will return home to a jubilant crowd

It's always a big deal when Notre Dame plays their first home game. The fans cherish their first pilgrimage back to campus after the long lay-off. This always provides a unique burst of energy to the day, but this week will be more electric than usual.

Notre Dame fans can't wait to welcome their team back to South Bend after their terrific performance in Week 1 against Texas A&M. Even though the opponent NIU will not create much juice, the vibe following the team back from College Station will.

It will be colder than most would expect for this ballgame

Normally Notre Dame's first home game is played in decently warm weather in early September. This game though, may be a bit on the cooler side with high temperatures only expected to be in the low 60s and breezy with a chance of some rain later on in the day.

While the fans decide how many layers of clothing to wear to Notre Dame stadium for the first home game, the team will be focussing on how they can get better and improve after a terrific Week 1 start.

They must ensure there isn't a letdown against an opponent that will not provide that natural energy boost the Texas A&M game matchup did. Will they be up for the task at hand 2 weeks in a row?

