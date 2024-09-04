Notre Dame vs Northern Illinois: South Bend Weather Report
Notre Dame will return home to a jubilant crowd
It's always a big deal when Notre Dame plays their first home game. The fans cherish their first pilgrimage back to campus after the long lay-off. This always provides a unique burst of energy to the day, but this week will be more electric than usual.
Notre Dame fans can't wait to welcome their team back to South Bend after their terrific performance in Week 1 against Texas A&M. Even though the opponent NIU will not create much juice, the vibe following the team back from College Station will.
It will be colder than most would expect for this ballgame
Normally Notre Dame's first home game is played in decently warm weather in early September. This game though, may be a bit on the cooler side with high temperatures only expected to be in the low 60s and breezy with a chance of some rain later on in the day.
While the fans decide how many layers of clothing to wear to Notre Dame stadium for the first home game, the team will be focussing on how they can get better and improve after a terrific Week 1 start.
They must ensure there isn't a letdown against an opponent that will not provide that natural energy boost the Texas A&M game matchup did. Will they be up for the task at hand 2 weeks in a row?
Notre Dame Injury Forces Depth Chart Shuffle Ahead of Northern Illinois Game
Notre Dame-Northern Illinois: 20 Years of Huskies Challenging College Football Giants
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.