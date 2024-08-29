If Notre Dame Is Truly O-Line U, It'll Prove It Against Texas A&M
Notre Dame irony is on full display with offensive line concerns
Notre Dame is in the "O Line U" discussion due to the abundance of players that got drafted and had subsequently sustained a high-level success in the NFL.
In a bit of frustrating irony, this noted and known program strength seems to be the team's top concern entering Game 1 against Texas A&M.
Due to a combination of the NFL draft, injury, and some missed recruiting opportunities a few cycles back, Notre Dame is struggling to find an offensive line starting lineup they like as they prepare to head down to very hostile territory against a team with an extremely gifted and athletic defensive front.
Notre Dame's line doesn't have to be a work of art right away ... just be good enough
If Notre Dame was opening the year against almost any other opponent, the offensive line concern wouldn't be quite as emphasized as its being this camp. But Notre Dame's offensive line going up against Texas A&M's defensive line is one of the matchups—if notthekey matchup—that could determine the outcome of this game.
Nobody expects Notre Dame to be perfect. It doesn't have to be.
It just has to be solid enough to survive Week 1 with a win and then it can grow from there as the schedule lightens up.
It starts with blasting away on the offensive front. Win the trenches, beat Texas A&M, keep on figuring it out and improving from there.
Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: Interview With Aggie Insider
ESPN's Computer Projection for Notre Dame-Texas A&M Showdown
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.