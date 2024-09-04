Notre Dame’s Odds of 12-0 Season Spike After Texas A&M Win

Best Chance of Going Undefeated, per ESPN FPI:



Notre Dame - 22.4%

Penn State - 12.4%

Georgia - 10.3%

Ohio St - 10.1%

Texas - 8.8%

Alabama - 8.1%

Miami - 6.6%

JMU - 6.2%

Boise St - 2.4%

Kansas - 1.9%

UCF - 1.8%

Oregon - 1.8%

Louisville - 1.7%

Ole Miss - 1.5%

Tennessee - 1.4% pic.twitter.com/Vfp3u97h45