Notre Dame’s Odds of 12-0 Season Spike After Texas A&M Win

Can Notre Dame run the table right into hosting a home College Football Playoff game?

John Kennedy

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; EPSN sideline reporter Holly Rowe, right, interviews Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman after their win over Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
How likely is it that Notre Dame goes 12-0 after its hot start?

Looking at Notre Dame's 2024 schedule before the season started, everyone, from fans to professional analysts knew that the result of the Week 1 Texas A&M game would be the single biggest indicator of the kind of year the Irish would have overall.

If they lost it, the success of 2024 would be in serious doubt as would the standing and direction of Freeman's tenure.

After their massive victory in College Station, Notre Dame has the highest percentage odds of any team in the country to go 12-0 according to ESPN's FPI indicator.

The Irish's percentage for being perfect is 22.4% with Penn St. having the second-best chance at 12.4.%. Undoubtedly, Notre Dame has set itself up for a great year, but will the Irish capitalize?

Notre Dame will now face a new set of unique challenges

Notre Dame's huge Week 1 win has changed the calculus. Each team on the Irish's schedule relishes the opportunity to play and possibly beat Notre Dame.

Opposing stadiums fill up, TV numbers soar, and each game feels massive. Notre Dame beating the Aggies and holding a top 5 ranking is only going to intensify this effect weekly regardless of the opponent.

Notre Dame's new mission is clear. Keep winning week to week while improving overall along the way. As for the Irish's homecoming this Saturday? There can be no letdown at home.

How will Freeman & company handle success? We are about to find out.

John Kennedy

JOHN KENNEDY

