Projecting Notre Dame's Offensive Line vs. Ohio State After Latest Injury Setback
As well as things have gone for Notre Dame football during the 2024 season, the injury luck of the Fighting Irish has been about as bad as any team nationally.
Standouts across the roster have been lost for the season left and right, and during the dramatic Orange Bowl win over Penn State, that was the case yet again.
True freshman Anthonie Knapp took over the starting left tackle position in fall camp due to an injury to projected starter Charles Jagusah. Now in a sick turn of events, Jagusah could be the one starting the national championship game for Notre Dame.
Anthonie Knapp Out for Notre Dame in National Championship Game
Knapp suffered a high ankle sprain against Penn State and was replaced by veteran Tosh Baker in the Orange Bowl. Baker is who Knapp beat out for the starting spot after the Jagusah injury back in August.
Who Starts for Notre Dame in National Championship Game?
So how exactly will Notre Dame's offensive line look when it lines up for the first snap against Ohio State on the evening of January 20? Here's my projection based on the latest injury updates and how those have faired in recent games.
Left Tackle: Charles Jagusah 6-7, 328-pounds, RS-Freshman
I think when Jaguash came in for an injured Rocco Spindler at right guard last week, that was a glimpse into Jagusah's longterm future. With Spindler working to be ready to go, my guess is Jagusah moves back to where he was projected to start the season.
Left Guard: Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 310-pounds, Sophomore
Schrauth began the year in the starting lineup and stayed there until suffering an ankle injury in the 66-7 victory over Purdue. Since he returning to action in late-October against Navy, Schrauth has remained in Notre Dame's starting lineup.
Center: Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310-pounds, Senior
For one more time in the blue and gold he dreamed of wearing while growing up on Chicago's South Side, four quarters of *blank blank* football for the middleman of this offensive line.
Right Guard: Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 pounds, Senior
Spindler has moved around Notre Dame's offensive line during his time in South Bend and had his ankle roughed up against Penn State. Based on what Marcus Freeman said on Sunday, my guess is that Spindler starts at right guard against Ohio State.
If Spindler is unable to go then the logical fallout would be:
Jagusah moves back to right guard for Spindler and senior Tosh Baker steps back into the left tackle position that he filled in for during the Orange Bowl.
Right Tackle: Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Junior
Wagner has started all 15 games for Notre Dame this season and man who went to the same high school as Marcus Freeman will again do that with a national championship against the powerhouse from his home state on the line. Good news for Wagner is that Abdul Carter won't be lining up for Ohio State.