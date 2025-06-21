Fighting Irish Offer Major 2027 QB Recruit — Here’s What to Know
Notre Dame had a massive recruiting day on Friday, landing commitments from a pair of big-time defensive backs from the east coast. As busy as the Fighting Irish have been trying to cement commitments to loaded 2026 class, they have also kept an eye on the 2027 class as well.
Peyton Houston, a top-100 overall player from Shreveport, Louisiana, announced an offer from Notre Dame. The 5-11 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting cycle now has over 30 scholarship offers to his name.
Houston ranks as the nation's eighth overall quarterback in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Among his 32 offers are Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and others.
Notre Dame has one of the nation's top recruiting classes in 2026, as it looks to put the finishing touches on it over the next few months. However, the Fighting Irish are yet to receive a verbal commitment yet for the 2027 recruiting cycle. Traditionally, getting a quarterback and a key recruiter on board fairly early has been a plan of attack Notre Dame has followed under head coach Marcus Freeman.
Houston set the Louisiana high school record for most passing yards in a game last season as he threw for 817 yards in a single game. In 10 games total, he led the state with 4,480 passing yards as a high school sophomore.