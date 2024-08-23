Notre Dame Extends Offer to UCLA Wide Receiver Commit
As Notre Dame seeks to expand its 2025 wide receiver board after missing out on several top targets last month, it extended its first offer at the position in several months earlier tonight
Jace Brown - Warren HS (Downey, California)
Offer List: Arizona, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Notre Dame, San Jose State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, UTSA, Washington State
Commitment: UCLA
2023 Stats: 46 catches, 560 yards, 6 touchdowns
Brown possesses elite size for the wide receiver position. He has recorded impressive times of 11.06 seconds in the 100 meters and 23.63 seconds in the 200 meters.
Scouting Report by 247sports Greg Biggins: "Brown has had a strong off-season and established himself as one of the top receiver prospects in the West Region. He’s not only added size and grown to a solid 6-4, 200 pounds but is quicker and more explosive athletically as well."
"He’s running track for the first time and has a personal best 11.06-100m time. He has been dominant on the 7v7 circuit as well and is a really tough matchup because of his size, hands, body control and ability to get behind a defense. He’s definitely a guy who’s trending up in our eyes and has the talent to play for just about any program out West."
Brown is currently a three-star recruit and ranked #748 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings. It will be interesting to see if Notre Dame can gain traction in his recruitment, especially given that his high school quarterback, four-star Madden Iamaleava, is also committed to UCLA.
As you can see from positive scouting report by Biggins, Brown isn't a recruit to sleep on. Many prospects jump onto the scene between their junior and senior seasons, especially now that 7v7 is growing in popularity. With a strong senior season at Warren High School, Brown could see himself shoot up the rankings and add many more offers to his name.
