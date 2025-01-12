Notre Dame A Big Underdog vs Ohio State In CFP National Championship
Early bettors favor Ohio State
The earliest line for the Notre Dame vs Ohio State national title game has the Buckeyes as a 9.5 favorite over the Irish. And for good reason.
The Buckeyes have been the most dominant team in the CFP field thus far with playoff victories of 42-17 over Tennessee, 41-21 over Oregon, and most recently, a 28-14 victory over Texas to punch their ticket in the title game.
This early line should shock nobody. The Buckeyes have looked dominant throughout the playoff and have one of, if not the deepest and most talented rosters in the country.
It'll be a tall task for the banged up Irish to knock off Ryan Day and his crew, but if this playoff run has shown anything, it's that Notre Dame won't go down without a fight.
The underdog narrative fuels Notre Dame
Notre Dame has been counted out most of the year as a result of the brutal loss to Northern Illinois in Week Two of the season. Since then, the Irish haven't lost a game and have the longest winning streak in the nation even with a roster that has been decimated with injuries.
The Irish will be comfortable being counted out before this game is even played. All of the pressure will be on Ryan Day and his loaded OSU squad to deliver. There's freedom in being the underdog. Notre Dame can take some chances and go for broke, leaving it all out on the field.
Games are played on the field and not on a computer database for a reason. And while OSU has looked dominant lately, they did lose two games this year.
Anything is possible in a one-game scenario, and this fact will fuel Irish title dreams in what is sure to be one heck of a finale in Atlanta.
