Notre Dame Reaps Mega Pay Day for Independence in College Football Playoff
"It's good to be king, if just for a while
To be there in velvet, yeah, to give 'em a smile"
-Tom Petty's It's Good to be King
It's not believed that Petty was talking about Notre Dame football as an independent in his 1994 hit single but he may as well have been.
As you're aware, Notre Dame remains independent in football and for whatever reason, likely because their teams are unable to do so. That ability to remain independent is paying off in a big way this winter for Notre Dame, though.
Notre Dame's Huge College Football Playoff Payday
Much has been made about Notre Dame's inability to earn a First Round bye in the College Football Playoff format but as head coach Marcus Freeman discussed leading up to the Sugar Bowl against Georgia, conference championship weekend is what the Irish treat as their bye.
Notre Dame, by earning a spot in the College Football Playoff, is taking home a boatload of money, all to itself. A piece from Sportico recently highlighted the numbers which stated that in making the Playoff, teams are given $4 million as well as $3 million to cover expenses for the game.
For instance, though, Notre Dame's First Round opponent Indiana only took home $222,000 of that $4 million because it had to split its share evenly with each member of the 18-team Big Ten. Notre Dame on the other hand gets to take home every single penny of that $4 million.
Fast forward to the Sugar Bowl where Notre Dame will earn another cool $4 million for earning a spot. Georgia will be splitting its share of the $4 million with the 16 member SEC while Notre Dame will again be bringing home the entire $4 million check.
If Notre Dame wins and advances to the semifinals, that payday will go up to $6 million and again, all of it will go back to Notre Dame instead of potential opponent Boise State or Penn State who will split it with their respective conferences.
Just by making the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame guaranteed itself a bigger payday than Ohio State, Penn State, or Oregon would if they were to win the entire postseason tournament. The Buckeyes, Nittany Lions, and Ducks would cash roughly $1.1 million if they're to make it to the finals.
So next time someone tells you Notre Dame needs to join a conference simply just ask them, "Why?"