Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard Previews Georgia Defense for Sugar Bowl

Leonard sees the Georgia defense as an incredibly talented unit

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates after winning the first round of the College Football Playoff 27-17 against Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates after winning the first round of the College Football Playoff 27-17 against Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame is just two days away from battling Georgia in the Sugar Bowl with a trip to the national semifinal on the line. The Bulldogs are a team that the Fighting Irish haven't beat in three previous meetings, but Wednesday night's matchup may be perhaps the most even the teams have ever been in years they've met.

Quarterback Riley Leonard has been key in Notre Dame's fantastic offensive season as the group has gelled as the year went on and continued to look better week after week.

Wednesday night brings about as talented of defense as you'll see on the other side in Georgia, however. What does Leonard see in the talented group of Bulldogs?

Riley Leonard on Georgia's Defense

Georgia defense celebrates an interception against Texa
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates with his teammates after picking off a pass from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They do a lot of different things, starting with the front," said Leonard, before moving onto Georgia's defensive backfield. "In the secondary, you're going to get all these different coverages, and they do a great job of hiding them. Obviously have really good athletes that are able to."

Leonard also discussed the complexities of Georgia's defense and how it has changed how he has spent some of his free time this holiday week.

"We are definitely watching a little bit more film," said Leonard. "We have had a little bit more time, and my coaches do a great job of preparing me."

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Current FanDuel Sugar Bowl Odds

An endzone pylon at the Sugar Bow
Jan 2, 2017; New Orleans , LA, USA; An end zone pylon bearing the Sugar Bowl logo is seen in the second quarter of the 2017 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Latest Sugar Bowl betting odds courtesy of FanDuel:

Point spread: Georgia -1.5

Total: 45.5

MoneyLine: Georgia -111, Notre Dame -108

