Notre Dame Players Earn Several National Awards After USC Victory
Notre Dame kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday with a 34-24 home win over No. 20 USC. The victory moved the Fighting Irish up one spot to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 poll and improved their record to 5-2 on the season, including a five-game win streak.
It also led to four players –– Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Billy Schrauth and James Rendell –– winning weekly national awards for their standout efforts against the Trojans.
AP National Player of the Week
Running back Jeremiyah Love took home perhaps the most prestigious individual award of the week after shredding USC's defense all night. It started immediately with a 63-yard run on his first touch, followed by a 12-yard touchdown run two plays later to tie the game.
It wasn't just a few chunk plays that led to Love's huge stat line, though. Highlighted by eight rushes of 10-plus yards, he finished with 228 rushing yards on 24 carries, one touchdown and 9.5 yards per carry. And just for good measure, Love caught five passes for 37 yards.
That put Love atop the weekly national leaderboard for most rushing yards and all-purpose yards by any player, and it marked the most rushing yards by a Notre Dame player at Notre Dame Stadium ever. In addition to being named AP National Player of the week, he also earned Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week honors.
And with more performances like that, Love could very well earn a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week
Despite Love's dominance, there was still room for a big game from fellow running back Jadarian Price. Spelling Love with 13 carries, Price finished with 87 rushing yards and a touchdown –- good for 6.7 yards per carry. Three of his rushes went for double-digit yards, including a 32-yard carry that set up his lone touchdown.
But what led to Price winning the Paul Hornung Award this week –– and a key play in Notre Dame's victory –– was a his 100-yard kickoff return late in the third quarter. USC had just taken a 24-21 lead, but Price punched back with a momentum-shifting play that put the Irish back on top by three points after a missed extra-poit attempt.
The Paul Hornung Award recognizes the most versatile player in college football. So on a night where Price racked up 209 all-purpose yards between rush attempts, kickoff returns and even one reception, he was an easy pick for the weekly award. He might have a shot to win the season-long award, too, as he leads the nation in kickoff return average (42.5 yards) and ranks third nationally in total touchdowns (11), ninth in all-purpose yards (127.57 per game), ninth in total points (66).
Outland Trophy National Player of the Week
Paving the way for Love and Price was Billy Schrauth and the Notre Dame offensive line. The Irish got whatever they wanted on the ground, rushing for 306 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries. That's especially impressive considering the USC defense entered the game allowing just 108.5 rushing yards per game.
The offensive line also kept quarterback CJ Carr upright, as he was sacked just once all night. Schrauth, the starting left guard, is a Notre Dame team captain this season along with Drayk Bowen, Donovan Hinish, Will Pauling, Adon Shuler, and Aamil Wagner.
But in unfortunate news, the Irish could be without Schrauth for three to four weeks, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, as he suffered a knee injury in the USC game. Notre Dame has a bye week coming up, followed by a trip to Boston College on Nov. 1 and a home game against Navy on Nov. 8/
Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week
James Rendell consistently gave USC suboptimal field position on Saturday, landing three of his four punts inside the 20-yard line. He also blasted two punts over 50 yards and averaged 49 yards per punt. Of Rendell's four punts, three led to USC drives with zero points.
The Ray Guy Award recognizes college football’s top punter, and this marked Rendell's first time winning the weekly honor. Saturday was a continuation of a productive season for Rendell and a Notre Dame special teams unit that ranks 11th in the nation in net punting (43.88).