Notre Dame's Program Maturity Will Be Tested In Unique Way In 2026

Every Notre Dame season is a big deal. Each one is important and provides unique drama and questions that must be answered by the Irish.



That being said and acknowledged, it really does feel like the 2026 campaign will carry more weight than most in recent history.



The combination of the drama around how the 2025 season ended, how Notre Dame handled it, and how high the expectations are for this year puts the Irish under a microscope at a level that hasn't been a reality in the last 25 years.



The table is set, the expectations are huge, and the only question is how well or poorly Notre Dame will handle these circumstances.

Notre Dame is a title favorite, and with that comes unique pressure

Many preseasons in recent Notre Dame history are full of "what if" narratives.



If the Irish do this or that, if this certain position group steps up and stays healthy, then maybe the Irish can find themselves in a position to make a deep playoff run. In these years, Notre Dame is the hunter, trying to rise and surprise the teams with better title odds and make a run.



This year is setting up very differently for the first time in the Freeman era. Notre Dame is a preseason title favorite. And this changes things.

The biggest overall question surrounding Notre Dame in 2026 is how the program will handle being expected to make a deep playoff push.



The Irish are garnering national preseason respect and will be a top-five team entering the season. It will be up to Marcus Freeman and his team to handle being a title favorite in every game and take care of business. The Irish must avoid the noise, avoid the hype, lean into the pressure, and deliver.



The time is now.

Nothing like a “let’s go Irish” to close the stock floor 🔔☘️#GoIrish☘️ | @NYSE pic.twitter.com/3R0J9UQaQX — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 16, 2026

Notre Dame's schedule sets up for success, but only if Notre Dame takes care of business

I cannot remember a start to a Notre Dame season with a more favorable schedule than what awaits the Irish in 2026.



As of now, the Irish are favorites to win every regular-season game, and while there are some tough battles to be had later in the season, the first six games of the year will set the stage for the second half.



The Irish are double-digit favorites in each of the first six contests, and a mature Notre Dame program should be able to go 6-0 and win these games comfortably.

This stretch of games is critical. Freeman and his squad must use this light front half of the slate to find themselves, build confidence, and momentum heading into the BYU, Miami, and SMU games.



If the Irish do this, a deep playoff run is to be expected. Should the Irish falter in this six-game stretch and drop another game anywhere along the way, a second straight Pop-Tart Bowl invite is in the mail.

Notre Dame has the talent, has the coaching, and has the kind of schedule needed to make a title run in 2026, but does it have the maturity to navigate these expectations? The answer to this will only come in time.