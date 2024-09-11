Notre Dame vs Purdue: Beaux Collins Ready For His Moment
Beaux Collins is doing his part to make the Irish offense click
Notre Dame's offense is struggling. The passing offense overall is really struggling as it is nearly dead last nationally in a myriad of statistical categories, most mind-blowing is being dead last in the country with 0 passing touchdowns so far this year.
While the entire operation is not in a good place right now, credit is due to Clemson transfer Beaux Collins. For all of the troubles in the passing game, Beaux has been doing his part with multiple physical catches this year with the rebuilt frame he's been working so hard on.
Notre Dame needs more attitudes like Beaux's
Against Northern Illinois, Collins led the team with five catches for 45 yards with a long of 15 yards. Against Texas A&M Collins again led the team with five catches for 62 yards with the highlight being the ball he battled for late in the game with big-time ferociousness and intensity.
While these numbers aren't gaudy, because none of Notre Dame's offensive numbers are, I still like what Beaux has added to this team. He's leading the team in catches, and maybe more importantly, in attitude as well. He seems to be one of the only players playing with a winning "edge" to him. Notre Dame needs more of this.
Give all credit to Collins for being a leader in this way.
