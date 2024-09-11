Notre Dame vs. Purdue: 5 Boilermaker Players to Watch
Notre Dame vs Purdue
A week after an utter, cataclysmic disaster, Notre Dame needs to pick itself up off the mat. Losing at home against MAC opponent Northern Illinois is shocking, but the remainder of the Irish season still offers plenty of promise. Rivalry wins, a playoff berth, and even a national championship are all still on the table, and the first obstacle to overcome in pursuit of each of those goals is the Purdue Boilermakers.
Notre Dame travels one hundred miles south to West Lafayette Saturday to take on a well rested Purdue team with the Shillelagh Trophy at stake. Purdue's offense looking potent against Indiana State in week one, and their defense features a number of star players. Before their week three rivalry showdown, here are five Purdue players to look out for.
5. Cole Brevard, DL Sr.
Notre Dame gained 47 yards on the ground on their opening drive last week, punishing the NIU ground defense en route to a touchdown.
After that, nothing came easy for the Irish rushing attack, which only managed another 76 yards the remainder of the game. If Purdue can stifle the ground game this weekend, they can place Notre Dame's offensive burden squarely on Riley Leonard's shoulders - a spot Notre Dame fans might not be fully comfortable with right now.
The key to the Boilermaker run defense is the 6-3 333 lb. Cole Brevard. Brevard will clog the middle of the line and the Irish must scheme around him to regain their footing in the rushing attack this Saturday.
4. Jamhal Edrine, WR Jr.
Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell knows what he is doing. Despite lacking sufficient tools last season, Purdue still averaged 26.7 points per game against teams not named Ohio State or Michigan last year.
Now, development and the transfer portal have armed Harrell with better tools. Possibly the sharpest tool in his new kit is Jamhal Edrine. After missing last season with a knee injury, the junior is poised to have a breakout year. Purdue will have trouble moving the ball against the Irish defense, so Edrine will be called upon to generate chunk plays or even a long score. Time will tell if he is up for the challenge.
NEXT: Notre Dame vs Purdue: 3 Boliermaker Players To Watch