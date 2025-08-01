Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock Drops Bold Quote to Open QB Competition

Mike Denbrock kept it entirely real but also optimistic in discussing the quarterback competition to start camp

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight ends coach Mike Denbrock during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight ends coach Mike Denbrock during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame football is two days into fall camp and the quarterback competition is only picking up steam. Thursday's opening practice was bit shaky as candidates CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey combined to throw four interceptions.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock was asked about the rocky start, and offered an answer that was both brutally honest, as well as optimistic.

"They both had their moments of catastrophic decision making, but I think what you saw was resiliency, which you love in a quarterback."

If we've learned anything through two days of camp its that any preconceived notions regarding this quarterback competition can be thrown out. This is a full-on battle between Carr and Minchey, and will be treated as such this camp.

Denbrock was also asked about Minchey's chances of eventually being named the starting quarterback, in which he backed the junior quarterback.

"There is absolutely no reason why Kenny can't be the starter."

Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey during the spring game 202
Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buckle up, Irish fans. An already highly anticipated fall is starting with a quarterback competition that seems like it won't be decided anytime soon.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football