Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock Drops Bold Quote to Open QB Competition
Notre Dame football is two days into fall camp and the quarterback competition is only picking up steam. Thursday's opening practice was bit shaky as candidates CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey combined to throw four interceptions.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock was asked about the rocky start, and offered an answer that was both brutally honest, as well as optimistic.
"They both had their moments of catastrophic decision making, but I think what you saw was resiliency, which you love in a quarterback."
If we've learned anything through two days of camp its that any preconceived notions regarding this quarterback competition can be thrown out. This is a full-on battle between Carr and Minchey, and will be treated as such this camp.
Denbrock was also asked about Minchey's chances of eventually being named the starting quarterback, in which he backed the junior quarterback.
"There is absolutely no reason why Kenny can't be the starter."
Buckle up, Irish fans. An already highly anticipated fall is starting with a quarterback competition that seems like it won't be decided anytime soon.