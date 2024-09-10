Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard Injures Shoulder, Gameplan for Purdue Concerns
If Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard didn't look healthy on Saturday against Northern Illinois it turns out that's because he wasn't.
According to a report from On3, injured his posterior labrum on his non-throwing shoulder. The injury was extensive enough that Leonard had an MRI over the weekend. The Duke transfer is still expected to play in Notre Dame's game at Purdue this Saturday.
Benching Riley Leonard?
Leonard and Notre Dame's offense struggled mightily Saturday against Northern Illinois, scoring just 14 points. Despite that, head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that he never thought of taking Leonard out of the game.
“No, there was no consideration of that,” Freeman said. “We have a lot of belief in Riley and him running our offense.”
Belief or not, Notre Dame needs a shot of life put into its offense and fast. The Notre Dame offensive team pass efficiency rating is the lowest of all Power Four teams, and the Irish are one of just five FBS teams that are yet to throw a touchdown pass this season.
Concerns for Purdue
Even with being cleared for the Purdue the question is if Leonard will be able to run the ball Saturday.
His throwing ability has clearly been an issue but Notre Dame's offensive gameplan changed entirely as the game went on against Northern Illinois. Leonard carried the ball five times on Notre Dame's first possession Saturday, capping it with an 11-yard touchdown run.
By the end of the fourth Notre Dame possession, Leonard had carried the ball nine times.
But from the fifth possession on against Northern Illinois? Leonard didn't attempt to run the ball at all. Based off how important his running ability has been through two games, it would make sense that his rush attempts were stopped after the injury.
That raises the question - will Leonard be able to run the ball against Purdue this Saturday and if not, how does Notre Dame plan on moving the ball?
