Former Notre Dame QB Emerged as Top Candidate for North Carolina Job
The entire football world was shook Wednesday when news came down that legendary head coach Bill Belichick was taking the North Carolina opening.
The Tar Heels of course are replacing Mack Brown, who was forced out at the end of this regular season. Belichick hasn't coached in the college ranks previously but if you want to recruit kids to campus who have dreams of playing in the NFL, hiring a six-time Super Bowl champion head coach is certainly one way to do it.
The North Carolina Football Coaching Search Runner-Up
A former Notre Dame quarterback and playcaller was very much in the running for the North Carolina opening as it was reported that Tommy Rees was the runner-up for the position.
Rees is currently working as the tight ends coach with the Cleveland Browns. North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham is a Notre Dame graduate who has obviously kept an eye on Rees for years.
Imagine interviewing twice for a job and thinking you're in great shape thanks to a ringing endorsement from Nick Saban, only to be passed over Bill Stinking Belichick.
In all seriousness, it would appear that it's only a matter of time before Rees is the head coach of a college football program.