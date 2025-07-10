Former Notre Dame Star Quarterback Announces Engagement
It's been quite the year for former Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard. A year ago, Leonard hadn't even played a down for the Fighting Irish, as he was a transfer for his final season of eligibility from Duke.
Injuries limited his preseason, but once he got going, he reached unexpected levels in helping lead the Fighting Irish to a National Championship Game appearance. Just a few short months after that he was drafted as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.
Now fast forward to early July, and as Leonard prepares for his first NFL training camp that opens in just weeks, he's crossed off another major life milestone.
As you can see above, Leonard has recently gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Walding. The two attended Fairhope High School together in Alabama before Leonard went to play quarterback at Duke, and Walding attended Auburn University.
Congratulations to the happy couple, and I've got to say, my favorite part of the photos above are how Leonard leans straight into being a tourist, wearing his brand-new Lake Como hat for the occasion.
Leonard and the Colts are set to open training camp on July 22 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Indiana.