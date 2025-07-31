Notre Dame Quarterbacks Struggle in Fall Camp Opener
All of Notre Dame Nation has awaited this day. The day the 2025 football season officially begins for the Irish. With that in mind, the number one topic of interest, and by far the most important piece of this particular fall camp, is the quarterback position battle.
For day one, reports from camp indicate a rocky up-and-down start for Irish signal callers. Noteworthy is the fact that Kenny Minchey initially ran with the ones and experienced both success and struggles, while CJ Carr had a particularly rough practice, throwing three interceptions.
This is not what Notre Dame fans wanted to hear to start the season, but it's important to keep in mind that this is just day one, and I'm sure both players will soon have better days.
Marcus Freeman speaks about trust
Marcus Freeman spoke about the concept of trust multiple times in his first press conference of the season. He mentioned how critical it is for him to be able to rely on his players to be consistent in order for them to hold key leadership roles in this team.
This concept is most critical when it's applied to the quarterback, the most important player of any football team. For both CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey, that's what this fall camp is all about. Which player can demonstrate he can be trusted to lead this team to victory week after week with consistent, smart, high-level play?
While day one may have been relatively rough across the board, I'm confident that both these players will settle down and settle in. Better days are surely to come for both of these signal callers, and the sooner the better, with Miami lurking.