Notre Dame Offers Elite Wide Receiver Recruit Quentin Hale
Notre Dame football continues its search to increase roster talent near and far, as it extended a scholarship offer to one of California's top prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle on Thursday.
Quentin Hale, a four-star wide receiver from the heart of USC country, Cathedral High School in Los Angeles.
Quentin Hale as a Recruiting Prospect
Hale checks in at 6-3, 175 pounds, and comes with a four-star rating according to 247Sports and the 247Sports composite ratings. 247Sports ranks him as one of the nation's ten best receivers in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as he's already received offers from more than 20 programs. Those to offer include Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, USC and many more.
According to Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports: He (Hale) has a polished game and when you look at his frame and natural athleticism, the ceiling is very high here.
Notre Dame's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date:
Notre Dame is putting the finishing touches on its 2026 recruiting class while also starting to do the hard work on 2027. Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have three commitments in the 20207 class to date, including prized quarterback Teddy Jarrard of Georgia, who Rivals rates as the nation's second-best quarterback in the cycle.
Notre Dame has not been afraid to take a swing at big-time wide receivers so far in the 2027 cycle, having offered 12 wide receivers before the Hale news came out.
The 6-5, 195 pound Monshun Sales of Indianapolis and 6-3, 175 pound Quentin Burrell of Chicago are both priority receiver targets for Notre Dame not just because of the recruiting pipelines they're from, but also because of the steps Notre Dame is trying to continue to make in wide receiver recruiting.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Having great tight ends is great and has served Notre Dame well over the years, but at wide receiver the Fighting Irish have regularly fallen short since the Golden Tate and Michael Floyd days. Sure, there have been one-offs like Will Fuller, but that's the exception to the rule.
The hope for Notre Dame's offense under either CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey at quarterback in 2025 is for the downfield passing game to be more of a threat. The result of that could mean a more prolific offense for Mike Denbrock and the Fighting Irish in the fall, and another improved recruiting class at wide receiver for 2027.