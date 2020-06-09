Ranking The Top 10 Quarterback Prospects For The 2021 NFL Draft

Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell recently ranked the Top 10 quarterbacks in the country heading into the 2020 season. His focus was on what would happen on the field in 2020, but what about how the quarterbacks would rank when looking at the NFL Draft?

It’s never too early to look ahead at the next year’s NFL Draft. Today, I take a look at the ten best NFL prospects at the quarterback position heading into the 2020 season.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson – Lawrence is a no-brainer as the top prospect in the class. He’s been the top pro prospect at the position for two years. He’s accurate, takes care of the ball, and is in total command of the game when he steps on the field.

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State – Fields draw comparisons to a smaller version of Cam Newton in his prime thanks to his build and athleticism. He’ll has all the tools to be a solid starter in the NFL.

3. Trey Lance, North Dakota State – Lance is a phenom who took his redshirt freshman year seriously and built himself into an NFL prospect. When I watch his film, he reminds me of Colin Kaepernick coming out of college.

4. KJ Costello, Mississippi State – Costello already has the size that the pros want. Now you factor in playing most of his career in a traditional pro-style offense at Stanford and finishing it off with a crash course in Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense that is slowly taking over the NFL. If he has a solid season in the SEC, he could be the second quarterback off the board.

5. Kyle Trask, Florida – Trask is a big guy who moves around in the pocket well and tends to throw his receivers open with great ball placement. There’s aspot for him on an NFL roster.

6. Kellen Mond, Texas A & M – Kellen Mond remind me of Jay Cutler, in that he has all of the potential in the world as a passer, probably throw the best ball of anyone in the class, yet can be wildly inconsistent. He’ll be viewed as a high-ceiling risk by someone.

7. Sam Ehlinger, Texas – Ehlinger is a big, strong athlete who is becoming a better passer by the day. He’s a natural leader who seemingly wills his team to victories at times. He’s a Jon Gruden-type of player.

8. Ian Book, Notre Dame – With Book’s record as a starter and his stats in terms of touchdowns vs. interceptions, you’d think he’d by more highly thought of. He has height and the recent history of Notre Dame quarterbacks in the NFL working against him. He’s one of the top three or four athletes on the list, and he doesn’t take risks with the football. Some team is going to view that as a positive.

9. Brock Purdy, Iowa State – Purdy is in Book’s boat from a height standpoint. That said, he moves well in the pocket and might have the best vision of any quarterback in the class.

10. Jake Bentley, Utah – A little over a year ago, I thought Bentley was a sure-fire eventual NFL starter. He starter for three years at South Carolina before suffering a Lisfranc injury. Now, he’ll get a fresh start in the Pac-12 to polish up his NFL resume.

