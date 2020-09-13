SI.com
Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 7 In Latest Polls

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame kicked off the 2020 season with a 27-13 victory over Duke, which combined with the lack of no Big Ten or Pac 12 teams playing this season to vault the Irish up the polls.

Both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches Polls moved Notre Dame up to No. 7 in the latest polls after ranking them 10th in the preseason poll.

Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon were all previously ranked ahead of the Irish, but with all three playing in leagues that as of today are not playing this season, they were all dropped out.

Notre Dame's schedule also now has higher ranked opponents, and more ranked opponents after the Big Ten and Pac 12 teams were dropped out.

Clemson ranks No. 1 in both polls. North Carolina climbed up eight spots to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and is up to No. 12 in the AP rankings. Louisville ranks No. 16 in the Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the AP poll. Pittsburgh also entered the AP rankings, checking in at No. 25. The Panthers were the second team in the "others receiving votes" category in the Coaches Poll.

Louisiana-Lafayette, BYU, Appalachian State and Army all cracked the Top 25 in this week's polls.

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
at7724
at7724

Hmm. At this point, Notre Dame is fools gold. Run the table to Clemson and beat them. Then we will know if they are the real deal.

USAF40ND
USAF40ND

Why is ND fools gold?
Who is better behind them?
People can’t just look at ND in a vacuum. You need to look at everyone else too.

