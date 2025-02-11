Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame RB Coach Deland McCullough To NFL, Top Replacement Targeted

With Deland McCullough leaving for the NFL, Notre Dame is searching for a new running backs coach. Here’s the top candidate expected to replace him.

John Kennedy

Apr 20, 2024; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Gold team coach Deland McCullough celebrates after a touchdown in the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Deland McCullough heading to the NFL

After a solid run of success at Notre Dame, Irish RB Deland McCullough is leaving South Bend to join the Raiders in the NFL. This news came after the Chris Ash DC hire and in the middle of the Irish's negotiation process with GM candidate James Blanchard who ultimately decided to stay in Texas, adding another important item to Marcus Freeman's off-season to-do list.

McCullough exiting couldn't have been a total surprise for Irish nation, he interviewed for at least one college head job after the 2023 season ended and it seemed that many knew he would eventually move on from Notre Dame, it was just a matter of finding the right opportunity fit.

Fortunately for Notre Dame, it seems that a top target has been identified to replace McCullough.

Penn State's Ja'Juan Seider reportedly expected to be hired by Irish for RB role

After the McCullough news hit, Notre Dame quickly directed its attention at Penn State RB Coach Ja'Juan Seider as the top replacement target. Seider has a terrific history of recruiting and utilizing multiple backs which makes him a perfect fit to lead this group for Notre Dame.

Should Notre Dame be able to seal the deal with Seider as expected, the Irish will have replaced one of the best RB coaches in the nation with another one. This would be a great job by Freeman and company being able to quickly fill a critical role with a terrific candidate.

