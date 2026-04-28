Notre Dame has been a bit reserved when it comes to making scholarship offers to quarterbacks, and it finally has made its first offer to one in the 2028 recruiting cycle.



Four-star signal caller Neimann Lawrence received a scholarship offer on Monday, the first quarterback in the class to get one from the Fighting Irish.

Lawrence checks in at just over 6-foot ,at 205-pounds and is rated as one of the top quarterbacks in the country for his recruiting class.



247Sports ranks him as a four-star prospect and fourth overall quarterback in the class, while also ranking him as the 37th overall player in the country.

Neimnann Lawrence Scholarship Offer List

Name a powerhouse college football program and chances are strong that it has already offered Lawrence.



Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech are just some of the over 30 programs to have extended an offer to Lawrence.

NEWS: Elite 2028 QB Neimann Lawrence is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 205 QB from Liberty City, FL is one of the top recruits in the 2028 Class



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/Bqj6XcBzNQ pic.twitter.com/xFDkfE7zxv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 24, 2026

Back in February, Lawrence released a list of his top 10 schools with Notre Dame making the cut despite it not having extended an offer at that time. That seems to speak to Notre Dame's chances of landing the big-time recruit in the longhaul.

Neimann Lawrence as a Prospect

Lawrence may feel like he's forever from making an impact on a college campus, but that's recruiting these days. The rising high school junior from Plantation, Florida, transferred to American Heritage High School in Delray Beach.



He's coming off a sophomore season that saw him throw 32 touchdowns and just one interception at Miami Northwestern.

Last June, Andrew Ivins of 247Sports gave a review of Lawrence, which he stated the following notes:



Advanced passer with impressive field command.-

Moves at times like a short stop while avoiding sacks.

Clean from a mechanical standpoint and has rare juice in the arm.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

Notre Dame's evolution of quarterback recruiting is a thing of legend.



No offense to the likes of Ian Book or the sort, but the days of Notre Dame being "a quarterback away" from competing for a national championship are simply over.

The way Notre Dame goes about its recruiting speaks to that and Lawrence is the latest example. The young man has his pick of the litter in terms of where he can go play college football, and Notre Dame is among his favorites despite being late to the party in extending an official scholarship offer.